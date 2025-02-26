Costco Expands Car Buyer Program To Include Discounts On EVs - Would YOU Buy Your E-Ray At A Discount Store?

If you’re on the lookout for a new hybrid and EV and are a Costco member in the US, you might want to take a look at the Costco Auto Program, as they might be able to get you a very competitive deal. The program has partnered with dealerships across the United States and is offering compelling discounts on models like the Volvo EX90, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and even the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. The Costco Auto Program allows members to browse through a large inventory of used and new cars at dealerships. The program promises to make the car buying experience easier, as Cosco does the price haggling for you and arranges prices with dealerships for its members. It’s also now encouraging shoppers to get behind the wheel of an electrified vehicle, launching a new EV Marketplace with several limited-run deals.



Read Article