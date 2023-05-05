Costco Offer Discounts On Volvo XC40 And C40 Recharge Models

Costco is currently offering an exclusive member discount on the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the C40 Recharge. It's good for $2,500 off either premium electric SUV.
 
Costco is no stranger to electric car discounts, and this deal is certainly worth considering. Even if you're not yet a member, the $60 annual fee is arguably well worth the money.
 
The Costco discount is valid from now until July 31, 2023, so you have some time to make a decision. It applies to both the 2023 and 2024 model-year versions of the electric crossovers.
 


