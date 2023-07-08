Costco Offers Audi e-trons With Up To $5,000 Off

Wholesale store Costco routinely offers notable discounts for purchasing and leasing new cars. This May, the retail giant began offering $2,500 off MSRP for Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 EVs. In the past, Costco featured solid deals on the Chevrolet Bolt and Audi e-tron.

Costco's latest discounts returns to the German automaker with three levels of discounts. The new deals encompass the majority of Audi's offerings and range from $1,000 to $5,000 off the sticker price.

The Audi Q4 e-tron, Q4 e-tron Sportback, Q8 e-tron, and Q8 e-tron Sportback all receive $1,500 in incentives through the Costco program. The Audi Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron start at $49,800 and $74,400, respectively, excluding destination fees. The Q4 e-tron is good for up to 265 miles on the EPA scale, and the Q8 e-tron can squeeze out 285 miles, thanks to its substantial 114kWh battery pack.