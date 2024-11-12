Costco To Ramp Up EV Charging Stations For It's Customers

Costco, America’s largest wholesaler and the third-largest retailer in the world, is ramping up its efforts to install fast chargers for electric vehicles at its stores in the United States. The retail giant has partnered with Electrify America to open five ultra-fast EV charging stations in three states.
 
The move comes after a cautious entry into the DC fast-charging world earlier this year for Costco, a company that’s widely known for its gas discounts. The retailer said last year that it has no plans to add EV chargers at its stores, but then stated in its 2023 climate action plan that it wants to install fast chargers at 20 undisclosed locations during an undisclosed period.


