Costly UAW Contracts Are Opening The Door For Robot Workers

Henry Ford revolutionized the way cars were built when he introduced the production line process, but that process still relied entirely on humans. These days people and machines share the workload across the industry, and have done for decades, but automakers could now be on the verge of shifting the balance and easing human operators out of the door.



Advancing technology will make it possible to replace more human workers with more machines in the coming years, but it’s not only the fact that the tech will be available to automakers that might lead them down that route.





Read Article