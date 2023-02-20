Could A Competively Priced Baby G-Wagon Upset Jeep Wrangler Sales?

The G-Wagen has held a place of its own in the hearts of off-roading enthusiasts for many decades now, and it has been significantly transformed over the years from a military truck into a posh 4x4 with emphasis on luxury without losing its identity.



Despite the steep starting price of $139,900 in the United States, climbing to at least $179,000 for the Mercedes-AMG G 63, they’re simply flying off the shelves of dealers all over the world. Nonetheless, not everyone is made of cash, you see, hence the occasional talk about a possible ‘baby’ G-Class, also referred to as the GLG every now and then.



