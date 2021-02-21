Could Apple End Up With Elon Like We've Been Predicting For Years?

"With a Biden-driven green tidal wave on the horizon, we believe now is the time for Apple to dive into the deep end of the pool on the EV front," Ives said.



The electric-vehicle sector is "entering a golden age" as factors like battery technology, regulatory incentives and tax credits, and more affordable models create "a perfect storm for demand," Ives said in a note on Monday.



"With a market that could be $5 trillion+ over the next decade, if Apple gets just 5% - 10% of share this could represent another major growth pillar within Cupertino," Ives said.



Will our call be right and will it be an Apple/Tesla play?









