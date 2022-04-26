Could Chrysler Have Made A Dent In The Supercar Market With A Hellcat Powered Sports Car?

Simply put, under the tutelage of DaimlerChrysler, the Chrysler brand would have skyrocketed directly into Bugatti Veyron territory if this project car ever saw production. This is because the ME 412 was imagined as a sleek-looking two-door coupe with a mid-engine setup and four turbochargers strapped to a 6.0-liter Mercedes-sourced M120 twelve-cylinder engine!



Chrysler’s history might have been vastly different if this ever became real and of course, Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as “abimelecdesign” on social media, is on to something with his latest Hagerty-sponsored “What If” CGI episode. The pixel master decided to bring back this idea to our attention, albeit with slight tweaks to make it fashionable for the third decade of the 21st century.



