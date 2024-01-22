Could EVs Become The Next Betamax Failure?

Guess what? It’s OK to constructively criticise things you love. A few polite, productive home truths never hurt anyone or anything – the pure-electric vehicle included. For the record, since driving my first one in 1982, I’ve been a fan. Anti-EV? Not me.



But if politicians, manufacturers, retailers, trade associations, infrastructure organisations and others don’t acknowledge and deal with the quandaries that still dog the widespread adoption of EVs, there’s a danger that the cars will be relegated into the ‘failed product’ league – like the Betamax video recorder.



Ongoing issues for EVs revolve around perception, lack of understanding, hefty retail prices, stalling sales, infrastructure woes, and anxieties about range and resale values. Quick fixes include the auto industry and its appointed pressure groups NOT calling them BEVs (battery electric vehicles). Buyers don’t talk of wanting or having a BEV. So ditch this daft, in-house terminology and refer instead to pure-electric, 100-per cent electric, or fully electric cars. Alternatively, electric vehicles (EVs) will do. Job done.





