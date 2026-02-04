Could Genesis Be Gunning For Posche With New Magma Models?

Genesis is starting to make some serious waves at the performance end of the luxury market. Up until now, it hasn't really focused on any “shock and awe” types of performance, but instead, during its relatively short life, has concentrated more on refinement, credibility, and value. However, with that slow but steady approach, Genesis did start to chip away at Germany's dominance in this sector by turning out vehicles with the type of design, comfort and pricing that would make buyers stop and think. And it's certainly become a credible luxury brand in the market, and worthy of consideration by the mainstream buyer. While it's all very well to be legitimate, sensible, practical, and forward-thinking, at some stage you need to inject some emotion into the picture if you really want to win over enthusiasts. And that's where things have started to get interesting with Genesis. Its Magma Performance sub-brand produced two radically different concepts in short order as a clear signal that the company was now moving beyond quiet competence and tunneling its way into territory that's typically owned by Porsche. In the Magma GT, you've got a very serious high-performance grand tourer. And in the new X Skorpio there’s something that seems destined for a strange and adventurous niche, where Porsche also plays with its 911 Dakar.



