Could Genesis' Magma Performance Division Become A Household Name Like AMG?

Almost everyone is familiar with heavy-hitting high-performance divisions in the automotive sector, such as Mercedes-AMG and BMW. Not so many folks know about the Genesis Magma Division. This sub-brand is Hyundai’s answer to those dominant brands and is a project that could even redefine the idea of what luxury driving should be for the American enthusiast. The bosses of the Magma Division are really ambitious, with a host of concepts and specials on their horizon, but very little that seems to be cast in stone. Here's what you need to know about Genesis Magma. We looked closer at the Genesis Magma Division, a high-performance sub-brand for this upscale carmaker. We reveal the company’s potential portfolio, most of which is still at the concept stage, but also learn of its motorsport aspirations. The information in the article comes from manufacturer sources, and any opinions are those of the author.



