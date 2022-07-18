Could Hyundai Have Any Success With A Palisade Based EV Based Pickup?

Agent009 submitted on 7/18/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:47:28 AM

Views : 448 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hyundai is all about electrified streamliners with a side dish of N performance and concept cars, right now. Meanwhile, some people only have eyes for what pickup truck imagination dictates.

Hyundai has lately attracted a lot of attention – with both positive and negative feedback – around its EV perspectives when trying to make them as sporty as possible. So, after revealing the technical details about the Ioniq 6 electrified streamliner, they quickly confirmed an Ioniq 5 N for 2023 and flaunted the cool RN22e plus N Vision 74 concept cars.


Read Article


Could Hyundai Have Any Success With A Palisade Based EV Based Pickup?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)