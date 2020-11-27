Could Land Rover Silence The Bronco And Hummer With A Multi-Configuration Off Roader?

Following all the attention the 2020 Land Rover Defender has received from both the public and the media, there has been a trend involving enthusiasts who wish for more derivatives of the model, be these official or not. And while the premium pricing of the newcomer restricts the number of actual builds, digital artist Mike Turner has dreamed up a Forward Control incarnation of the new Defender.



A transportation designer based in the UK, Turner has been experimenting with the Cab Forward concept, and we can now enjoy the eye-catching result.



Read Article