Could Land Rover Silence The Bronco And Hummer With A Multi-Configuration Off Roader?

Agent009 submitted on 11/27/2020 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:23:48 AM

Views : 222 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Following all the attention the 2020 Land Rover Defender has received from both the public and the media, there has been a trend involving enthusiasts who wish for more derivatives of the model, be these official or not.

And while the premium pricing of the newcomer restricts the number of actual builds, digital artist Mike Turner has dreamed up a Forward Control incarnation of the new Defender.

A transportation designer based in the UK, Turner has been experimenting with the Cab Forward concept, and we can now enjoy the eye-catching result.

Read Article


Could Land Rover Silence The Bronco And Hummer With A Multi-Configuration Off Roader?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)