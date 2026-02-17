Could Subaru Be Considering A Manual Transmission SUV?

Put this one in the "we'll believe it when we see it" file, but Subaru is apparently asking its customers if they'd consider a manual-transmission SUV. As first reported in Gear Patrol, the automaker sent out a survey to existing owners, and one of the questions seemed to gauge interest in a sport-ute with a stick shift. The news comes by way of the Reddit community r/subaru, one of whose members reportedly received the survey with the enthusiast-oriented transmission question. Does that mean the automaker is considering a higher-performance WRX version of the Crosstrek Wilderness, or is it all just an elaborate tease?



