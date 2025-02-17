Could THIS Be What Toyota Has In Mind For An Affordable Sports Car?

Affordable sports cars are an endangered species, slowly being pushed aside by the relentless march of crossovers and SUVs. Automakers are all too happy to follow the money, leaving driving enthusiasts with fewer options. But not all hope is lost, as Suzuki is rumored to be developing a two-seater roadster that could arrive in late 2026, alongside closely related models from Toyota and Daihatsu. While Suzuki has yet to make an official announcement, speculation suggests this new model could revive the Cappuccino nameplate, positioning it as a sibling to the next-generation Daihatsu Copen and the rumored Toyota S-FR. Unlike the original 1991 Cappuccino, which fit neatly into Japan’s kei car category, the new version is expected to grow significantly in size, putting it in direct competition with the Mazda MX-5 Miata.



Read Article