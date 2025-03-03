Could Tesla's Stock Tumble Result In Cheaper EVs?

Even those who don't follow car news in particular have been reading all about Tesla's recent stock troubles. At last check, Tesla's stock price was on a five-day freefall, and down by more than a third over the first few months of 2025. This despite cars like the Tesla Model Y selling more than 370,000 units to Americans in 2023. The question is, what does this mean for car buyers? If you don't really follow the stock market, it can all seem very abstract and it's difficult to see how it connects to the actual long-term success of the business itself. More importantly for most of us, t's difficult to see how it pertains to product pricing. That is, could these stock price troubles translate to cheaper Teslas for American buyers? Let's find out...



