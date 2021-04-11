Could The NEXT BMW You Buy NOT Have A TOUCHSCREEN?

If you haven’t heard by now, there’s a serious lack of semiconductor microchips in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on nearly every industry, and part of the fallout is a supply chain that can no longer keep up with consumer demand. Automakers have been hit hard, and now BMW is feeling the pinch in a big way.



A recent post on BMW enthusiast forum Bimmerfest stated that, starting this week, some of BMW’s models will come without touchscreen functionality. The infotainment will still work, but customers with affected vehicles won’t be able to touch their screens to navigate iDrive. Instead they will have to rely entirely on the iDrive controller located on the center console to navigate the system.



* The chip shortage is affecting everyone, even BMW.

* Your new BMW might come without a touchscreen.

* Affected customers will receive a $500 credit on their cars.



Full article at the link...





Read Article