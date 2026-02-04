Could These Be The Best Cars For The Money?

If you plan to shop for a new vehicle in 2026, you will want to know which cars, trucks, and SUVs are the most reliable. It also helps to know which new vehicles offer the most reliability for the money. In other words, you want a good deal. With that in mind, a recent study by iSeeCars claims to have found deals on new vehicles that combine reliability with a good price. To do this, iSeeCars analyzed the prices of over 8.7 million new cars sold from July to December 2025 and the odometer readings of almost 400 million used cars from its Longest Lasting Cars Study.



Read Article