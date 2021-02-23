Could This New, Upscale Honda HRV Have A Lexus Badge On It And No One Would Know The Difference?

Feast your eyes on the 2022 Honda HR-V. The Japanese automaker revealed the latest SUV on Thursday. It looks good, but this one actually isn't for the US. While the HR-V we've known for quite some time now is actually a 'Murcanized version of the Vezel crossover sold globally, Honda has a specific, new HR-V coming just for us Yanks. That's not to say the 2022 HR-V revealed today couldn't foreshadow what's to come, though.



The new HR-V gets a total redo from the inside out. Designers aimed for a coupe-like roofline that, in my opinion, looks a little funky here, at least in photos. The fascia ditches the large chrome plate up front in favor of something sort of EV-esque. Thin, horizontal lines create the grille this time around with a blue aura around the Honda badge -- the latter denotes the brand's latest e:HEV powertrain.





Read Article