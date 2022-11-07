Could Toyota Actually Come Out On Top By Entering The EV Race So Late?

By now, we all know the arguments against going electric by heart. The range is limited, they take too long to recharge, and they pose a greater fire risk.

There is a solution to all of the above, and it's not discussed enough. The solid-state battery represents a giant leap forward for the EV market. This battery will change the EV landscape as much if not more than the Tesla Model S. The manufacturer in the lead toward introducing the first car equipped with solid-state batteries will have a significant advantage over the rest, and right now, that's Toyota.

According to a recent study done by Nikkei, Toyota is the owner of more solid-state patents, despite its hesitancy to go full electric. While the Japanese brand is well-known for being a frontrunner in the new energy race due to its early investment in hybrids, its first-ever EV only made its debut recently.