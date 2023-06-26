Could Toyota Be Working On An Electric FJ Cruiser?

Toyota recently confirmed the return of the Land Cruiser to America, and the latest rumors suggest that it will be a retro-styled hardcore off-roader based on the Lexus GX. Shortly after the GX debuted, rumors started circulating that it might be an easy way for Toyota to bring the Land Cruiser name back to the USA. We thought it was highly unlikely, as Toyota already sells several TNGA-F-based SUVs, covering every possible market segment. According to Australia's Drive, there is one segment we missed. The publication talked to sources inside Toyota, who said the US would get a Land Cruiser Prado with design cues from earlier LC models.



