Could Toyota Find A Market For A Hardcore Rav4?

The Toyota RAV4 might not be the first car you’d turn to when heading out to tackle tough terrain, but its maker is looking to change that perception with this – the RAV-X concept. Pulling the covers off its creation at the 2024 SEMA show, Toyota says the Toyota RAV-X “redefines what a crossover could deliver to the off-road enthusiast”.
 
Based on the current Toyota RAV4 Plug-in, the RAV-X is the brainchild of Toyota Service Parts and Accessories Development (SPAD) – a team focused on accessories and performance upgrades for the brand’s production models. 


