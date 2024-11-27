Could Trump's 25% Tariff On Mexican And Canadian Imports End Your New Car Dreams?

The US presidential inauguration doesn't happen until January, but President-elect Donald Trump has already been going hard with his appointments to cabinet positions and new policy decisions. After saying that he would put massive tariffs on products coming from China, he has now said that one of his first moves will be to add tariffs on all products coming from Canada and Mexico, a move that could have huge pricing consequences for new vehicle buyers and existing owners in the US. "On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25 percent Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous open borders," Trump posted to his social media site Truth Social.



