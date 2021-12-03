Could You EVER See Yourself Even CONSIDERING A Chinese Mercedes S-Class Clone? And WHY Would We Need One Seeing GENESIS Is Already Here?

The Hongqi H9 is a full-size executive saloon the design of which has drawn heavy inspiration by BMW 7-Series, Mercedes S-Class, and the Rolls Royce Ghost. The latter is not really a surprise given the fact they’ve hired Jylce Taylor – the former Rolls Royce head of design – back in 2018. Although the design is not his – credit goes to a Chinese designer working for Hongqi, Taylor’s input was still valued, which led to some very recognizable design elements.

Could you EVER see yourself even CONSIDERING one if it was sold here? Don't we already have the Genesis whatchamacallits already that are floundering miserably?

More photos and details at the link...





