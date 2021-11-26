Could You Walk Away UNSCATHED From Your Car Falling Off A CLIFF? This Tesla Owner Did!

Agent001 submitted on 11/26/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:59:40 PM
Views : 514 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
This is one of those mysteries that may never get solved. This owner should just be thankful and head STRAIGHT to Church!Model S P90D accident in Puerto Rico. Car fell through a cliff. Driver walked out alive with only an arm scratch. Happened yesterday. Thanks @elonmusk for your innovative safety features! pic.twitter.com/J9otsbWNI0— Elias Sobrino Najul (@eliassob) November 25, 2021
Model S P90D accident in Puerto Rico. Car fell through a cliff. Driver walked out alive with only an arm scratch. Happened yesterday. Thanks @elonmusk for your innovative safety features! pic.twitter.com/J9otsbWNI0— Elias Sobrino Najul (@eliassob) November 25, 2021
Model S P90D accident in Puerto Rico. Car fell through a cliff. Driver walked out alive with only an arm scratch. Happened yesterday. Thanks @elonmusk for your innovative safety features! pic.twitter.com/J9otsbWNI0
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news