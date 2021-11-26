Could You Walk Away UNSCATHED From Your Car Falling Off A CLIFF? This Tesla Owner Did!

This is one of those mysteries that may never get solved. This owner should just be thankful and head STRAIGHT to Church!







Model S P90D accident in Puerto Rico. Car fell through a cliff. Driver walked out alive with only an arm scratch. Happened yesterday. Thanks @elonmusk for your innovative safety features! pic.twitter.com/J9otsbWNI0 — Elias Sobrino Najul (@eliassob) November 25, 2021



