Could Your Next Land Rover Really Be A Jeep?

Land Rovers and Jeeps have spent decades duelling it out in the rough stuff, but the two brands might be about to become inextricably linked as partners following the announcement of collaboration based in the USA.

In a non-binding memorandum of understanding, Stellantis and Jaguar Land Rover announced they will “explore opportunities to collaborate on product development in the United States”, utilising both of the companies’ strengths to “create value for both organisations”.

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Antonio Filosa, chief executive officer of Stellantis, said: “By working with partners to explore synergies in areas such as product and technology development, we can create meaningful benefits for both sides while remaining focused on delivering the products and experiences our customers love.”