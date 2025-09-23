Counterfiet Chinese Airbags Are Exploding In Vehicles Killing Occupants

A new federal investigation is shining a light on potentially deadly aftermarket airbag parts after a series of crashes exposed catastrophic failures. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a probe following seven incidents linked to faulty inflators, five of which proved fatal. The issue has drawn a sharp warning from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who labeled the devices “dangerous.”

The components under scrutiny are believed to come from Jilin Province Detiannuo Safety Technology, better known as DTN Airbag. Investigators allege that the company’s inflators contain volatile chemicals that can ignite during deployment, causing the airbag to inflate violently and without control.