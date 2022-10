The Coupe de France des Rallye is a national amateur rally competition in France. But it’s not like a conventional rally, with a single touring schedule of events for the trophy. Rally crews compete in a plethora of rallies across France to rack up points and qualify for a national final on a region-by-region basis. However, there won’t be a champion crowned this year because the final has been canceled due to a fuel shortage attributed to an ongoing strike.



