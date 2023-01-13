Court Delivers Set Back For Biden On Content Rules For Autos

Canada and Mexico have won their challenge to the U.S. interpretation of content rules for autos under the new North American trade pact, a dispute panel ruled on Wednesday, a decision that favors parts makers north and south of the U.S. border. A year ago Canada and Mexico filed a complaint against the United States over how to apply automotive-sector content requirements under the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) free trade agreement, which came into effect in 2020. The U.S. interpretation of the rules is "inconsistent" with the USMCA, the panel said in its ruling.



