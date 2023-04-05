Court Filing Reveals New Electric Postal Trucks Are Delayed Until 2024

Your eyes are getting a much needed reprieve as the United States Postal Service has quietly revealed the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) has been delayed.

According to a court filing noticed by Reuters, the ugly duckling of the delivery world has been pushed back until June of 2024. That’s a significant delay as deliveries were originally slated to begin this October.

It’s not entirely clear what caused the delay, but the publication said the filing also revealed the Postal Service intends to “file a supplemental environmental impact statement to modify its next-generation delivery vehicle acquisition program by June 30.” We’ll likely learn more about that in the coming weeks, but last December the USPS announced plans to acquire 106,000 new vehicles including at least 66,000 EVs. At least 45,000 of them will be electric NGDVs, while the others will be commercial off-the-shelf electric vehicles.