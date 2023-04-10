Court Halts Plans To Require Ford Dealerships To Have Expensive Upgrades To Sell EVs

A New York judge has halted Ford and its luxury subsidiary, Lincoln, from requiring five dealerships to adopt specific requirements and changes to sell electric vehicles, reports Automotive News. The pause is in place until the retailers' lawsuit against Ford is settled.

Five dealerships in New York State sued Ford in November 2022, claiming that the automaker had changed the rules and forced dealerships to make substantial adjustments if they wanted to continue selling electric vehicles, such as the popular Mustang Mach-E.

Nearly a year ago, Ford told dealerships that it would introduce two new tiers for retailers, Model e Certified and Model e Certified Elite. The former initially required an investment of $500,000 for a fast charger and the privilege of selling Ford EVs. The Elite tier requires $1.2 million in total investments and offers dealers three fast chargers, limited inventory, and demo electric vehicles. And there are other costs too.