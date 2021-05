A court in the Netherlands today ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels. Previous to the ruling, Shell’s emissions reduction target was 20% by 2030.

It’s the first time activists have taken a major energy company to court to get it to overhaul its climate strategy, and they were successful.Shell’s current climate target states that it aims to cut its emissions by 45% by 2035 and reach net-zero by 2050.