Court Rules It Was Legal To Shoot Driver For A Fake License Plate

Prosecutors in Davis County, Utah, declined to press charges in the traffic stop death of Chase Allan, who espoused sovereign citizen rhetoric before being shot by police earlier this year.

Allan was pulled over in a parking lot in Farmington, Utah, on March 1 for having a fake license plate fixed to his unregistered vehicle. The fake plate on Allan’s vehicle had all the hallmarks of a sovereign citizen; someone with fringe beliefs that they are not required to follow everything from local traffic laws to federal prosecutors. When Allan was pulled over, he insisted he did not need to respond to police commands or answer their questions, from the Salt Lake City Tribune: