A federal appeals court has ruled that Tesla is allowed to ban workers from wearing union shirts on the production line after the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) claimed last year that the automaker broke labor laws in doing so.



The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled on Tuesday that Tesla’s ban of union shirts on production lines is not in violation of federal labor laws, which officially nullifies the NLRB decision from last year (via Bloomberg Law).





