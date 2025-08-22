Cracker Barrel CEO Debuts New Special Edition Car To Make Things Right With The Faithful!

Agent001 submitted on 8/22/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:57:50 PM
Views : 512 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
A perfect match!Discuss!Just get in, no time to explain ... pic.twitter.com/p4Ytf2fniO— Gary Gastelu ???? (@garygastelu) August 22, 2025
Just get in, no time to explain ... pic.twitter.com/p4Ytf2fniO— Gary Gastelu ???? (@garygastelu) August 22, 2025
Just get in, no time to explain ... pic.twitter.com/p4Ytf2fniO
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news