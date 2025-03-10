Crappy Coding Leads To Recall Of 400,000 Toyota Vehicles

Toyota has announced two recalls affecting Tacoma, Tundra, and Sequoia models. These measures cover approximately 400,000 vehicles in the United States.

The largest recall concerns 2023-2025 model year Tundra and Sequoia vehicles, totaling 394,000 units. The manufacturer reports that a software bug may cause incorrect display of the rear camera image. When the vehicle shifts into reverse, a half-green, fully green, or black screen may appear on the 14-inch infotainment system. This violates federal safety standards and increases the risk of collision with pedestrians or other vehicles while moving in reverse.