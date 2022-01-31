Credit Suisse Gives Tesla Stock A Boost Claiming Favorable Fundamentals

Tesla shares rose on Monday amid reports that Credit Suisse had turned bullish on the electric vehicle maker. As per Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy, the recent TSLA selloff in the market has created what could very well be described as an attractive level for investors to buy in, especially considering the “highly favorable” fundamentals of the company. Levy had previously given a “Neutral” rating to Tesla, which he has kept since April 2020. But with his recent note, the analyst raised his rating to “Outperform.” His price target for the electric vehicle maker was maintained at $1,025 per share, which suggests an upside of over 20% for TSLA stock.



