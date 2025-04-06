Crew Abandons Ship After Fire Threatens 3,000 Electric Vehicles

A ship carrying about 3,000 cars to Mexico has been abandoned in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after catching fire on Tuesday.

Smoke was first seen coming from a deck carrying some of the 800 electric vehicles on board, the ship’s manager Zodiac Maritime said in a statement.



The crew initiated firefighting procedures but the blaze could not be brought under control, it added. The US Coast Guard evacuated all 22 crew members from the Morning Midas, transferring them to a nearby merchant ship.