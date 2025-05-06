Crew Safe As Automotive Transport Ship Continues To Burn Near Alaska - Contained A Number of Chinese EVs

A cargo ship that was abandoned in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after catching fire Tuesday was carrying cars from several Chinese automakers, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Morning Midas was shipping around 3,000 cars from a range of manufacturers including Chery Automobile Co. and Great Wall Motor Co. to Mexico. It’s unclear at this stage which brand’s electric vehicle caught fire, the people said, who asked not to be identified discussing preliminary findings.

The eastern Chinese city of Yantai, the port where the ship originated, also has a SAIC Motor Corp.-GM plant that produces the Buick Envision model, while the charterer of the vessel has been reported by local media to be Anji Logistics, a subsidiary of SAIC.