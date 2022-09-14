Crime Is So Bad In San Francisco That 4 Patrol Vehicles Have Their Catalytic Converters Stolen In Front Of The Police Station

Angry about your catalytic converter being stolen? San Francisco police can now relate. Four marked police vehicles—two vans and two trucks—all had their catalytic converters stolen right in front of a law enforcement building early Monday morning. As Mission Local reports, authorities have yet to apprehend any suspects. The incident highlights how brazen thieves of the emissions control device have gotten. Catalytic converters contain precious metals and they are relatively easy to remove from a vehicle with the right tools. Thefts of catalytic converters from hybrid cars and vehicles with high ride heights are especially common. Converters from hybrids typically contain more of the metals and high-riding vehicles—like vans and trucks—don't need to be jacked up to access the valuable devices.



Read Article