Critics Not Impressed With Elon Musk's We Robo Event - But What If Steve Jobs Had Been Presenting - Would The Take Be Different?

Now that the dust has settled from Tesla's big autonomous driving and robotics event on Thursday evening, the wider reaction to it can probably be summed up in two words: "That's it?" The We, Robot event saw the unveiling of the Tesla Cybercab, the surprise debut of the Tesla Robovan and more details about CEO Elon Musk's vision of an "age of abundance" brought about by artificial intelligence and automation. It was meant to be a "make or break" moment for Tesla and its stock price as it seeks to convince investors and the wider public that it has what it takes to go from being an electric car company to a bonafide AI powerhouse.



