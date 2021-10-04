Critics SLOW WALK Elon's Vegas Transit Loop And Call It 'A CRAPPY Disney Ride'. What Is YOUR Opinion?

It sounded like something out of science fiction: people being whisked across a busy American city in driverless vehicles, reaching speeds of up to 155mph.



But the reality seems to be far less exciting, with the first look of Elon Musk's public transportation system in Las Vegas having been unveiled to disappointing and lackluster reviews.



Instead of the futuristic cars zipping people from place to place, it is regular Tesla vehicles, being driven by humans trundling through a tunnel at just 35mph - although the lighting is colorful and flashy.









Read Article