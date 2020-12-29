Crossed Wires? Toyota Answers The Call For A NEW RWD Two Seater!

Have you ever played "corrupt a wish?" It's a game where someone makes a wish, and the next person in line "grants" it, but adds caveats that ruin it.

Toyota has seemingly been playing for years, first answering calls for a new, rear-wheel-drive sports coupe with a rebadged Subaru that's got cylinder head problems, then a rebranded BMW with under-developed factory suspension. And before 2020 was out, Toyota had to yank our chains again, releasing yet another lightweight, rear-drive two-door, this one compromised by its meager output of 12 horsepower.

