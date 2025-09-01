Crowds Gather As Chinese EVs Get Massive Attention At CES - Who Should Worry?

Agent009 submitted on 1/9/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:32:12 AM

Views : 386 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Man, Zeekr is not messing around.
 
That's what I heard from outside the cockpit of the Zeekr 001 FR I was sitting in at the Las Vegas Convention Center yesterday. I heard it distinctly, albeit softly, because the 001's cabin is remarkably quiet. I don't even know who said it; he was just one of thousands of CES 2025 attendees who had gone over to see and feel something Americans have little experience with—an advanced electric car from China.
 
I should mention that when I heard this, I was on my third visit to sit in the Zeekr myself.


Read Article


Crowds Gather As Chinese EVs Get Massive Attention At CES - Who Should Worry?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)