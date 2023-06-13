Cruise Defends Itself AGAIN After Robo Taxi Blamed For Blocking First Responders

A Cruise autonomous vehicle appeared to get in the way as emergency crews were responding to a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District on Friday night.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV-based autonomous vehicle was accused of blocking emergency responders who were trying to aid victims of the mass shooting incident.

Nine people were wounded in the mass shooting that was described by the police as a "targeted and isolated" incident. According to reports from local media outlets, the shooting happened shortly after 9 pm during a party hosted by a clothing store near the intersection of 24th Street and Treat Avenue.