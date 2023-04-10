Cruise Taxi Service Deploys Human Safety Drivers After Horrible Accident

On Monday night, a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles in San Francisco, including a Cruise robotaxi. The woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a human-driven car and then run over by the robotaxi. On Tuesday, Cruise robotaxis were spotted with human safety drivers behind the wheel. A new episode in the SF-versus-robotaxis saga happened Monday night when a Cruise robotaxi was involved in a horrific accident. Although the autonomous vehicle was not the one that caused it, Cruise once again found itself in the spotlight after the accident victim got trapped under its robotaxi. People and local authorities in San Francisco oppose a more extensive deployment of autonomous vehicles on city streets, and this accident will only inflame an already tense situation.



