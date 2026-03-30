Cupra Holds Off On US Expansion For Now

We could have had a very exciting brand in America if it weren't for the market rollercoaster that runs its ups and downs at a speed that seems to be out of control. Cupra froze its plans to cross the Atlantic and sell cars in America, but it is only temporary. The geopolitical instability is forcing Cupra to keep its distance. Its plans to set wheels in America by the end of the decade have been temporarily halted, but not canceled. Cupra is still eyeing a U.S. market launch, but this is the wrong time for the move. So the automaker is just waiting for the right time.



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