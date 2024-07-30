Current Generation Of ICE Powered Golf Models May Have A 15 Year Run

Volkswagen is dead set on making the next-generation Golf fully electric. The EV is scheduled to arrive closer to the end of the decade. Does that mean today's car with combustion engines has only about five years to live? Not necessarily. The man in charge of the company’s technical development division claims the Mk8 could soldier on until the middle of the next decade. Yes, another 11 years. Speaking with the Dutch side of Top Gear magazine, Kai Grünitz claims the current Golf might remain in production until 2035. That’s the year when the sales ban on new cars with harmful emissions will come into effect in countries part of the European Union. Vehicles with combustion engines might still be in showrooms after that but only if they'll be compatible with carbon-neutral synthetic fuels.



