Current Generation Of Teens Are Anxious Of Learning How To Drive And Actually Socialize With People

Worrying is part of the job when it comes to parenting. How else would we remember to adjust the car seat straps, apply sunscreen or cut grapes in half? Often, we’re worrying both for ourselves and on behalf of our kids, who are off exploring their world, feeling invincible in a way that only kids can. As they grow and learn new skills, like how to ride a bike or drive a car, we want them to temper that confidence with a bit of worry on their part, too. Enough to grant them a healthy dose of caution. The prevailing image of teenage drivers is that they are more fearless than cautious. But, increasingly, teens are feeling anxious about driving. They also don’t seem to feel the pull of the road as much as in generations past and are putting off learning to drive and getting their licenses. The pandemic, which kept a lot of us off the roads, seems to have only heightened this trend.



