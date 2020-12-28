Current Generaton Camaro To Last Until At Least 2023

Entering the Chevrolet Camaro in Australia's premier touring car series has been GM's biggest show of faith in its pony car as of late. Outside of that, it has reportedly canceled the Z/28, and as of June 2019, planned to kill the Camaro entirely in 2023. Emphasis there being on the past tense, though, as a new report from the Land Down Under suggests the current Camaro could instead stay afloat into 2026. This development comes via Australia's Which Car, which "understands" the pony car's cancellation has been postponed to 2026. By this point, both of the Camaro's cross-town rivals are anticipated to receive redesigns, with the Mustang reportedly moving to an Explorer-derived architecture in 2022, and the Challenger/Charger to an updated platform in 2023, all three of them offering hybrid power. If GM has given the Camaro a stay of execution as reported, it could be an attempt to court buyers less interested in hybrid powertrains than the Camaro's traditional combination of a V8 and a manual transmission.





Read Article